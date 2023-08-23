Virat Kohli will be the one to watch out for in the coming two months as India embark upon a series of important tournaments starting with the Asia Cup 2023 and then the World Cup 2023. If India are to do well in the marquee events, a lot would hinge on how Kohli's bat performs. The former Indian cricket team captain is currently enjoying a brief break from the game. He last featured in the India-West Indies ODI series and will next be seen in action in the match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Asia Cup 2023.

In the break, while he has been training hard (the videos of which have been posted by the cricketer on his social media accounts), he is also busy doing promotional shoots. Actor Anushka Sharma, who is Kohli's wife, posted a few such images. Kohli's teammate Suryakumar Yadav had a hilarious reaction to the post.

"Bhaiya thoda running technique halka padra hai apka (Brother, you running technique is a little out of way)," Yadav commented.

Comments have been coming from all quarters regarding Kohli ahead of the big events.

The most startling of them was that of former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed. He weighed in on the debate between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and he believes that Babar may have a slight advantage due to his consistency.

"Kohli's seasons are amazing. If in one season he is amazing, another could be a decline. He is not as consistent as Babar Azam," Javed said on the YouTube channel Events & Happenings Sports.