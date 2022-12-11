11th December 2017 was the day when Virat Kohli, one of the finest Indian cricketers ever, tied the nuptial knot with Bollwood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli has often termed the decision to marry Anushka as a big turning point in his life, considering the person he has gone on to become. On the occasion of his 5th wedding anniversary, Kohli took to Instagram to post a beautiful message for his wife Anushka who was 'thankful' to see her husband not going for a 'payback' post.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote: "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."

Anushka, in response, said: "Thank god you didn't go for 'payback' post".

From Anushka's post, it looks like Virat was planning to write something else but eventually decided against going for the suggested 'payback' post.

In an old interview, Kohli had revealed how influential Anushka has been in his life.

“Anushka has been a huge influence in my life. Eventually, the influence in your life filters down to your game as well. Game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way,” he had said in an interview.

The Indian cricket star is presently in Bangladesh for a bilateral assignment. In the third ODI against Bangladesh, Kohli had registered his 72nd international ton as India secured a morale-bossting win after losing the first two ODIs.

