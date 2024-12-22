Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad suggested he has no plans of remarrying, insisting that he is happily married to his life. Shehzad's remarks came after Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali quizzed him about his love life and asked him whether he has any intentions to get married again. Shehzad acknowledged that while his religion permitts him to marry four times, he said he is satisfied with his love life and doesn't feel the need to find another companion. For the unversed, Shehzad married his childhood friend Sana Ahmad in 2015, and the couple have two kids.

"How many times should I get married? I'm already married. I won't marry again. I have married once. I am really happy with one wife. I have kids with her. I don't need one more wife. I know it's okay to be married four times, but I'm happy with one wife. There is no need," Shehzad said on Nadir Ali's podcast.

Shehzad further shared his views on the topic, adding: "You should value it if your spouse is good. You should not do anything to break her heart just because it's a fashion or it's allowed to do so. Yes, if you feel, you are going towards a wrong path, then you should go for second marriage as soon as possible."

Shehzad is currently not in the scheme of things, as far as Pakistan's national set-up is concerned. He last played for Pakistan during a home T20I against Sri Lanka in October, 2019.

He hasn't played any cricket since the President's Cup Grade-I (1-Day) in May 2024, where he represented WAPDA. Due to the lack of opportunities, Shehzad has shifted his focus towards a career in YouTube. The 33-year-old shares videos related to cricket analysis, and often criticises Pakistan cricket team and its players.