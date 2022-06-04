In the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground, England entered Day 3 chasing the leather as the visitors had a lead of more than 200 with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell firmly standing their ground. In the very first over of the day, Mitchell brought up his century and it seemed like England were in for a long day with the ball. However, Stuart Broad showed his experience and he led England's fightback in the 84th over of the innings.

Broad went on to dismiss Daryl Mitchell off the third delivery of the 84th over and then, Colin de Grandhomme was run out off the very next delivery.

Broad then castled Kyle Jamieson to complete a team hat-trick.

On the third ball of the over, Mitchell went searching outside the off-stump and ended up handing a simple catch to Ben Foakes. On the next ball, de Grandhomme missed a straight delivery and there was a huge LBW appeal. The batter was found short of his crease and Ollie Pope's direct hit from gully ended up dismissing the batter.

With crowd fully behind him, Broad did not relent and on the very next delivery, he ended up rattling the stumps of Jamieson. In a matter of five minutes, New Zealand ended up losing three wickets.

In the first innings of the ongoing Test, New Zealand batted first and scored 132. England were then bundled out for 141, gaining a lead of nine runs.

On Day 2 of the ongoing Test, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell had led New Zealand's fightback.