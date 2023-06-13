Chennai Super Kings paid an emotional tribute to skipper MS Dhoni with a video showcasing all the major moments from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The IPL 2023 champions took to social media to post a video featuring Dhoni's journey this season along with the caption - "Oh Captain, My Captain". Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in the history of the competition along with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma after he led his side to a record-equalling fifth title. Questions still remain over Dhoni's possible participation in next year's IPL and the video actually led to fans asking similar questions.

Dhoni is currently recovering from a left knee injury. He underwent the procedure in Mumbai and consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)