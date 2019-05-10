Nuwan Zoysa, Avishka Gunawardene Charged With Corruption By ICC

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League played in the UAE in December 2018. Zoysa has been charged with four counts and Gunawardene with two counts. The ICC was appointed by the ECB to be the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for this event and have handed out these charges on the behalf of ECB.

Zoysa was charged for being "party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match".

Another charge he faces is "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

"Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

"Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code."

Gunawardene faces "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

"Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant."

Zoysa has already been suspended as he was charged with three breaches of the ICC's Corruption Code in November 2018. These charges have since been pending determination.

Gunawardene has been suspended as well under the ECB Code, the charges pending determination.

Both Zoysa and Gunawardene have been given 14 days from May 9 to respond to charges raised against them.