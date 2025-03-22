The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy title in the last year but their form in red-ball cricket has been less than satisfying. The side, that slumped to series losses against New Zealand and Australia, will next take on England in a much-anticipated five-match series. England has been a tricky place for India with travel and although the teams are evenly matched on paper, England batter Ben Duckett believes that the hosts will easily emerge victorious.

"India at home is very different to India away. It's a side I feel we should beat and we can beat. It'll be a good series," Duckett said to Mail Sport.

Duckett even opened up about the challenge of facing star India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and said that although it will be tough, there is nothing from Bumrah that will surprise him.

"I've faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he's going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has," said Duckett. "There's going to be nothing that surprises me. It's going to be challenging, and the red-ball skills of Mohammed Shami are just as threatening as Bumrah. But if I can get through that opening spell, I feel there are runs to be had," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene did not give a time frame for Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket, and said the pace spearhead's absence will be a massive “challenge” for his side in the IPL 2025.

Bumrah will miss a few initial games of the tournament as he is currently recuperating from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru. “Jasprit Bumrah is at the NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment it is going well, the progress is on a day to day basis,” said Jayawardene during MI's pre-season press meet here on Wednesday.

“He is in good spirits, and not having him is a challenge. He is the best bowler in the world,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)