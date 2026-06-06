Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly all set to be stripped of the Indian cricket team T20I captaincy and Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the top contender to succeed him. The decision came just months after Suryakumar led India to the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph but his disappointing batting form did not help his case. The veteran batter struggled massively in the past few months with the bat and a horrible run of the IPL 2026 was one of the reasons behind the selectors' decision to reconsider his leadership role. While some fans were surprised with the reported move, former India batter Mohammad Kaif said that he was not impacted much considering the shock that he experienced when Rohit Sharma was removed from ODI captaincy in 2025.

"I am not surprised. I was only shocked when Rohit lost captaincy. After that, all this seems normal. It is a big call. But Rohit's call was a triple-bigger call than this. Because that has already happened, I feel they also want to balance it out now to show it was not only with Rohit, and this is our pattern in the future as well," he said on his YouTube channel.

While Kaif did acknowledge the major lack of form that Suryakumar suffered in the past year, he said that a World Cup-winning captain should have received more support from the selectors. He added that captaincy success should not be overlooked due to a bad run of form and pointed out that a player of Suryakumar's calibre should be given more time.

"I feel that Surya won the trophy as captain, so he deserves to be in the team. Yes, he is not scoring runs. But we want the trophy to be with us and for the Indian team to keep doing well. If India is doing well but Surya is not scoring, I feel you are going too deep. He is doing well as a leader, so he should get more chances. He is a proven player. He is not scoring, yes, but his record has been brilliant. The winning captain deserves to be backed more," he stated.

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