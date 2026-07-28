Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq has criticised the growing trend of batters questioning the legality of his bowling action whenever they are dismissed by him. Tariq, who played in this year's T20 World Cup, had to face a similar situation recently in The Hundred in the UK where Australian batter Tim David gestured for a no-ball after being caught behind during a match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix. "It is not the batters job to do these things. The umpires and match referee is there to watch everything. If I am allowed to bowl by the umpire it means my bowling action is legal," Usman said in an interview.

Tariq, who is the only other Pakistan player apart from Abrar Ahmed participating in The Hundred, said it is frustrating to see batters question his action every time.

"Maybe the umpires and match referee need to do something. I remember even in the International T20 League in Dubai England's Tom Banton did the same thing, and at that time, I let him know my thoughts very clearly after getting him out,” Tariq said.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said a few times in the past that Tariq's bowling action, in which he takes a pause, is not out of the rule books, and that it is difficult for the bowler to execute as well.

Tariq has been reported once during a Pakistan Super League match but was cleared by the ICC.

Earlier this year, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green had also appeared to be questioning Tariq's action during a T20I.

"This should stop now. I work very hard on my bowling for variations because in T20 cricket nowadays there is no mercy for spinners. You have to be focussed all the time," Tariq said. PTI COR DDV

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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