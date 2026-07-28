Middle-order batter Rinku Singh was named India's ‘Best Attitude of the Match' after the visitors completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the third and final game at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The award, introduced by India's head coach for the tour VVS Laxman, presented after every match to recognise the player who best reflects the team's values, commitment and attitude. Vice-captain Tilak Varma had received the honour after the first T20I, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the recipient following India's win in the second match.

Announcing the winner, India's strength and conditioning coach A.I. Harsha praised Rinku for his consistency, discipline and ability to embrace pressure.

“If there is one thing that differentiates between a good and a great player, it is their ability to handle pressure. The ability to handle pressure is determined by your attitude. The great ones look at pressure with pleasure and anticipation. Our contender for today looked at it with great intent. He has been really consistent, irrespective of how he has played, what he has done on the field or off the field. All of us as coaches felt that he has been extremely consistent and relentless with what he has done,” Harsha said in a video posted by the BCCI.

“He has stuck to his routines no matter what. Today's award is not for being there on the field or off the field, but for consistently showing that passion, intent and attitude. It is none other than Rinku Singh,” he added.

Receiving the medal, Rinku thanked the support staff and credited the entire squad for India's unbeaten run in the series.

“Thank you so much for the lovely medal and thank you so much Mr Harsha. It was a good series, and everyone put in a good effort. Thank you so much,” said Rinku.

Rinku played a useful cameo in the third T20I, scoring 25 off just 14 balls with the help of two fours and a six as India posted 192/5 after opting to bat first. Earlier, teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a composed 81 off 49 balls, while Ishan Kishan chipped in with 29.

India then completed the job with the ball as express pacer Mayank Yadav claimed 3-29, and Yash Thakur picked up two wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 157/7, sealing a comfortable 35-run victory and a clean sweep of the three-match series.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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