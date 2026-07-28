West Indies fast bowler Justin Greaves did the unthinkable against Pakistan in the first Test at Trinidad, achieving a feat that no cricketer ever had before in the sport. On Day 3 of the series opener, Greaves became the first man in history to register five consecutive wicket maidens in the longest format of the game. Greaves achieved the feat during a spell on either side of the lunch break. The spell also marked Greaves' maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He surpassed the previous record of four successive wicket maidens, registered by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2016.

The 32-year-old bagged the wickets of Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Abbas, producing figures of 5/27 in 11 overs, which consisted of 6 maidens as Pakistan were bowled out for 282.

Greaves said he kept his approach simple during the spell, following the advice of West Indies captain Roston Chase to bowl consistently in the right areas and trust the process.

"When I came on captain Roston Chase just said 'continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," Greaves said after the heroic spell.

"The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations. To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game," he added.

64th over - 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, W.

66th over - 0, W, 0, 0, 0, 0.

68th over - 0, 0, W, 0, 0, 0.

70th over - 0, 0, 0, W, 0, 0.

72nd over - 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, W.



A HISTORIC FIVE CONSECUTIVE WICKET MAIDENS BY JUSTIN GREAVES VS PAKISTAN - FIRST TIME HAPPENED IN CRICKET. #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/B4FJXJ4Fv0 — kaushy (@kaushyy18) July 28, 2026

Pakistan appeared to be in a strong position to build a sizeable first-innings lead after reaching 244/3, with Shan Masood having completed his century. However, Greaves dismissed the former Pakistan captain to trigger a dramatic collapse.

Pakistan, however, hit back before the close of play, reducing the West Indies to 126/7 and limiting their overall lead to 155 at stumps on Day 3.

With ANI Inputs

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