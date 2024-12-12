Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Sanjiv Goenka has opened up on his bond with former India captain MS Dhoni. For the unversed, Dhoni was sacked as captain of the now defunct Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG), a team owned by Goenka, after they finished second from bottom in 2016. RPSG was one of the teams who featured in the IPL for two seasons, alongside Gujarat Lions, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned from the tournament in 2016 and 2017, respectively. However, Goenka has now revealed Dhoni has not spoken a word after being removed as captain of the franchise. Goenka also insisted that he and Dhoni still have a very good relationship, adding that the captaincy matter was never an issue.

"He has not spoken a word and will not. And it's a private relationship. It's a communication that was between two individuals, and two individuals concluded. And that was that. What is important is, that this relationship is still very good," Goenka said on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel.

Dhoni, 43, was retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player. He is likely to play his final season in the IPL, but Goenka feels that the veteran can still reinvent himself as a player at this age.

"You look at MS Dhoni, I have never seen a leader like him. His thinking and way of approach, how a person at his age can reinvent himself. Look at Pathirana, he is a young bowler, Dhoni groomed him to be a lethal matchwinner. He knows how to use his players when and he thinks accordingly," he added.

Goenka also shed light on Dhoni's special gesture for his grandson.

"Whenever I interact with him, I get to learn something. It was during the Lucknow vs Chennai match. I have an 11-year-old grandson who is crazy about cricket. Dhoni in my home taught him how to play cricket, some 5-6 years ago. He constantly asked him questions and I told my grandson 'Leave him now'. Dhoni replied 'Let it be, I am enjoying this conversation'.

"Dhoni went on to have a conversation with him for half an hour. This human quality with a kid where he spent so much time for a kid. It makes you learn how to speak with others and that is why he is Dhoni. Whenever he plays against Lucknow, the entire stadium is filled with yellow to support him," Goenka revealed.