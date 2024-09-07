The likes of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan have etched their names in the history books for the kind of performances they put for India. While Kapil, an all-rounder in true sense, is among the legendary players of the nation, Zaheer, a left-arm pacer, was also superb with his skill set during his playing days. Come 2024 and Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as a modern day great in bowling. However, these three are not the only names, who have produced scintillating bowling performances for India. Former spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh alongside off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are find their names in the list of India's top performing bowlers.

However, when India pacer Mohammed Shami was asked to pick his "favourite bowler of all-time", he named two greats, who are not from India.

"There are a lot of them. But if you are asking for names, then I like Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn more," said Shami in a rapid-fire Question and Answer session on Star Sports.

Indian all-format pace veteran Shami has stood up as the match-winner across all three formats by delivering numerous memorable performances and has been the national team's go-to man in the ODI World Cups.

Ever since his memorable debut in international cricket back in 2013 -- where he picked up nine scalps in Eden Gardens -- Shami has made a name for himself with his pace, toe-crushing yorkers and ability to step up his game in big games.

Delivering match-winning performances through major ICC tournaments for India, particularly, the 50-over World Cups, despite battling injuries, the pacer has gained a massive following for himself.

He forms a formidable pace duo with Bumrah in all formats of the game.

With 448 international scalps in 188 games including 229 in Tests, 195 in ODIs and 24 in T20Is, Shami is one of the best modern-era pacers to have graced the sport.

