Remember Carlos Brathwaite? West Indies' hero at the 2016 ICC World T20 Final, who hit four straight sixes to take his team home against England after his side needed 19 off the last over. That was his debut World Cup. Later that year, he also captained the West Indies team in T20I matches against India. He also played in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. After having played for several franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Brathwaite is currently competing in the Vitality T20 Blast in England. He is leading Birmingham Bears in the tournament.

However, in a recent match against Derbyshire, he can be seen being involved in a rough fielding. After bowling to Derbyshire batter Wayne Madsen on the third ball of the 13th over, Brathwaite threw the ball back at the batter during follow-through. The ball hit the batter on his leg. Due to the incident, Brathwaite's team conceded five penalty runs. Batting first, the Bears had scored 159/7. Derbyshire chased down the target with 11 balls remaining. Brathwaite scored 18 in the match and took 1/29 with his bowling.

Watch: Carlos Brathwaite's Fielding Costs Team Runs

Not ideal for Carlos Brathwaite



A 5-run penalty was given against the Bears after this incident...#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/pXZLGcEGYa — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2022

Earlier, ahead of the start of the tournament in April, Brathwaite decided to get some experience of playing in English conditions under his belt, by joining the Birmingham & District Premier League side Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club. But the 2016 WT20 winner had a day to forget in his debut match.

In the match against Leamington CC, Brathwaite ended as his sides most expensive bowler as he gave away 31 runs in 4 overs. His outing with the bat turned out to be even worse as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck as Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club lost the match by 12 runs.

To make things worse, Brathwaite's car was also stolen. It was a terrible start to his life at the club, which made the West Indian share his experience on Twitter.

"What a day yesterday - First time bowling in a game after injury for six months - First ball duck from a long hop - Car stolen But you know what , woke up this morning , Sun is shining and giving thanks," Brathwaite wrote on Twitter.