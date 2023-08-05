With the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup around the corner, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has finally regain his momentum, which saw him break into the national team during the lead up to the 2019 ODI World Cup. With 22 scalps in 11 matches, Kuldeep is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs. The 28-year-old's form has been a huge boost for the Indian team in the ongoing tour of the West Indies. However, the last few years haven't been easy for the left-arm spinner, who aims to seal his place in the Indian team for the upcoming tournaments.

After suffering a dip in form, Kuldeep didn't get proper backing from the Indian team, as well as his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, Kuldeep's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, has blamed the KKR management for the spinner's dip in form.

"The dip started when he was not given a chance by KKR. But he kept working. I have seen him training from 6 pm to 12. Sometimes I had to pull him out of the ground. He was working on his length, on his speed as he was instructed by the Indian team management," Pandey told Indian Express.

Pandey revealed how Kuldeep used to put in extra yards to regain his momentum, but due to the lack of chances, he didn't get the opportunity to impress the management.

"But sadly, he was not given a chance again for KKR. I can vividly recall the conversation, he told me 'Sir, I don't know what is happening.' I told him to keep calm, this is cricket, and this sport tests you nine out of the 10 times'. It was challenging for him because he wanted to make a comeback. With no game time, he was not able to show the things he has worked upon."

"In cricket, there are likes and dislikes. IPL is like a corporate organisation, where you can't question authority," he added.