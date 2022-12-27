In the just-concluded Test series against Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team was without two of its front-line fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah sustained a back injury in September and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, was ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh tour due to a shoulder injury. India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was recently asked about the likely return of the two stars in India's Test setup after recovering from their respective injuries. Karthik replied that he thinks Bumrah's rehabilitation will work out smoother than Shami's.

"Shami and Bumrah are frontline fast bowlers. With Bumrah, yes the recent injury...but I am very confident about how his rehab will go. He is a thorough professional. He will come back all guns firing. Bumrah should play a few white ball matches before he comes into test match cricket, so that his body can take those workloads. For Shami, it's a big question, because he is somebody who is probably not as professional as a Bumrah when it comes to training. He has had an injury and he's been injury-struck for some time as well," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"And the whole Indian backups have been injured over a period of time for some strange reason. The Indian team and NCA need to align themselves towards how they are going to plan in making sure the players stay fit over a period of time because they have lot of cricket to play."

India will next face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is. The squads for the series have not yet been named.

