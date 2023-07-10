The reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sending teams for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, has created a stir among the fans. As the senior players will be busy in the preparations for the ODI World Cup in October, it will be interesting to see that who will be donning the captain's cap. Recently, many reports emerged that veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan might be leading Team India in the event, which will be held in September. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra has not included the southpaw in his probable XI for the Asian Games.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad might not get a place in Team India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 but he and Rajasthan Royals young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal can make a strong opening pair for India at the Asian Games.

"I am starting with Ruturaj Gaikwad. I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad's name might not be there for the World Cup. Already Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are there and then Ishan Kishan is there as an opener. Then Shreyas Iyer comes and then you have Virat Kohli. So there I feel a place might not get opened up," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"So I am going with Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opener. He hasn't got too many opportunities. For some reason, he is not considered as your T20 batter. The second player I have picked is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Once again his career is just starting and he has not been even close to the ODI side for the last two-three years," he added.

The renowned commentator went on to keep Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in the team and stated that he will be bringing "man-to-man marking".

"After that, I have kept Tilak Varma. I have kept the No. 3 spot for him here. Sai Sudharsan could have also been there but I have kept Tilak Varma because I feel he brings a lot more in man-to-man marking. He bowls a little as well," said Chopra.

Both Jaiswal and Varma have been included in Team India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Apart from this, Jaiswal has also been named in the two-match series Test series against the Caribbeans.