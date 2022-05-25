Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is known for calling a spade a spade as he has on several occasions taken on the PCB regarding cricketing matters. On Wednesday, the former all-rounder took to Twitter to give a glimpse of problems faced by the "common man" in Pakistan and also tagged prominent Pakistani politicians in the post.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter and also tagged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.

No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 24, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd PM of Pakistan in April this year, after the ouster of Imran Khan.

Hafeez represented Pakistan across all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Hafeez scored more than 12,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats and also picked up more than 250 wickets. He also served as captain of the Pakistan team.