Prithvi Shaw has seen a lot in the past two years. Once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, the star batter failed to get a single team in the IPL 2025. Fitness and disciplinary issues has seen Prithvi Shaw lose his stocks and he accepts that he has a long grind ahead. Recently, Prithvi Shaw wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association seeking a transfer ahead of the upcoming domestic season. The 25-year-old Shaw, who has played five Tests and six ODIs for India, was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji side last year on grounds of poor fitness and lack of discipline.

Having missed the rest of the Ranji Trophy season, Shaw last played for Mumbai in the final of the premier domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, which his side won by five wickets.

Shaw revealed that no 'big cricketer' called him during his period of struggle. "Except Rishabh Pant. And also Sachin Tendulkar, He knows by struggle. He has has seen me grow up with Arjun Tendulkar. I have gone to his house also," Shaw said in an interview to News24.

The 25-year-old added that he has taken some wrong decisions.

“There are a lot of things. It is different for people to see. Because I know what has happened. I can understand it. I have taken a lot of wrong decisions in life. I started giving less time to cricket. I used to practice a lot. For example, I used to bat for 3-4 hours in nets. I never got tired of batting. I used to go to the ground for half a day. I admit that there was a distraction,” Shaw told News24.

“After that, I started considering what was not necessary as necessary. I made some wrong friends. Because I was at the top at that time. Friendship is also formed. Then they took me here and there. All those things. Then I got away from the track. I used to give 8 hours of practice on the ground. Now it is 4 hours,” he added.