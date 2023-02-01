Former India captain Anil Kumble was all praise for youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan. During a recent discussion, Kumble was asked to pick two players who could be the next superstars for India. In the bowling department, Kumble chose Arshdeep, having worked with him at Punjab Kings, while Kishan was his pick in the batting department, adding that both players have done extremely well in whatever cricket they have played at international level.

"Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it's wonderful to see him grow into what he's done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who's been wonderful in the opportunities he's got. He got a double hundred and he's someone who I think will be a superstar," Kumble said on Jio Cinema's show Legends Lounge.

Arshdeep, who made his T20I debut against England in July 2022, has been under the scanner for bowling a barrage of no balls in his last five appearances in T20Is.

He conceded five no balls in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka last month, the most by an Indian bowler in the format.

Kishan, on the other hand, scored a double ODI hundred against Bangladesh last year. However, he was dropped from the team for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka last month.

He got a chance to play the ODIs against New Zealand, but had to bat down the order due to the presence of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the order.



