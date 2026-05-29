Nathan Smith took career-best international figures of 6-40 as New Zealand made Ireland follow-on in a one-off Test in Belfast on Thursday. Ireland were dismissed for 179 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings 490-8 declared, with paceman Smith doing the bulk of the damage as only Andy McBrine (73 not out) and fast bowler Mark Adair (40) offered much resistance after their side collapsed to 38-6. The hosts, made to follow-on by New Zealand captain Tom Latham, were 65-2 at stumps on the second day -- still a mammoth 246 runs behind.

Earlier, New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell extended his first-day 142 not out to 186, his highest score at this level, and there was agony for Dean Foxcroft who just missed out on a century on his Test debut when falling to McBrine for 98.

New Zealand resumed on their overnight 361-5 after being sent into bat on Wednesday's first day of four -- rather than the standard five-day Test -- at Stormont.

Blundell surpassed 150, while Foxcroft brought up his maiden Test half-century as they took their partnership beyond the 100-run mark.

Ireland eventually took three quick wickets, with Blundell falling in sight of a double century and Foxcroft a hundred, to prompt the declaration.

The Irish endured a woeful start to their reply, with Smith striking twice in the first over to have Stephen Doheny lbw for a second-ball duck and number three Cade Carmichael caught behind, also for nought, four balls later.

Smith continued to take wickets after lunch, removing Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker before McBrine and Adair kept New Zealand at bay with a century stand.

Adair's useful innings ended when he became Smith's sixth wicket of the innings before Ireland were bowled out.

They at least made a better start to their second innings but still have a mountain to climb, with New Zealand well-placed for a morale-boosting win with more than a day to spare ahead of the first of a three-Test series against England at Lord's starting a week on Thursday.

"You'd take 98, it's obviously better than a duck, I was so close to the century, but at the end of the day the team is in a great position to win this game," Foxcroft told the BBC.

"In terms of the match, I'm delighted where we are at the moment. We've got eight more wickets to go and looking ahead to tomorrow (Friday) morning, we are hoping we can put Ireland under pressure.

"For us enforcing the follow-on was all about momentum. We will want to try and finish the game off and then we can think about England next week."

Brief scores:

At Stormont, Belfast (day two of four):

New Zealand 490-8 dec (T Latham 186, R Ravindra 121, D Foxcroft 98; M Adair 3-66) v Ireland 179 (A McBrine 73; N Smith 6-40) and 65-2

Match position: Ireland, following-on, are 246 runs behind with eight second-innings wickets standing

jdg/dmc

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season