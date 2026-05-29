India's World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur revealed Amol Muzumdar's message to the team after losing their third successive World Cup game in a row to England last year during their title-winning campaign, saying that usually a soft-spoken person, the coach asked his team to "go and buy a mirror to see what they were doing and what they need to do." Harmanpreet, who is all set to lead India during the ICC T20 World Cup in the UK, was speaking on JioStar's Unstoppable. India had started the home World Cup with victories over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, but their campaign witnessed a setback, with losses to South Africa, Australia and England, the last one by just four runs while chasing 289.

But the team managed to peak at the right time, beating New Zealand and booking a semifinal clash against Australia, even as their clash against Bangladesh was rained out. They pulled off a record-breaking chase in the semifinal against defending champions Australia and overcame a strong, Laura Wolvaardt-powered South Africa side to win the title.

Speaking on JioStar's Unstoppable, Indian skipper Harmanpreet said on the aftermath of the loss against England, "After the England match, I think Amol sir was the only one who spoke, and he was very straightforward. Everybody took it in the right spirit because we all knew there was nothing wrong in what he was saying. That was the first time I saw his volume go a little high because he is usually a very soft-spoken person. I remember him saying, 'Go and buy a mirror and see what you're doing and what you need to do at that stage.'"

She also opened up on using social media during such a big tournament, saying that she stays away from it because it is "draining."

"I do not like to read too much into it. Maybe after the tournament, I go through a few things which I think are important. Because I also know that if I am doing well, I know I am doing well, and if I am not doing well, I do not need to read what others are thinking or take advice from everyone," she signed off.

Currently 1-0 up in the three-match series, India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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