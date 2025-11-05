The preparation for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be in focus as New Zealand take on West Indies in the first T20I of the 5-match series in Auckland. The Kiwis will be without the services of wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, who retired hurt after being hit on the finger while batting for Northern Districts against the Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy. A subsequent X-ray confirmed a fracture to Seifert's right index finger. Canterbury wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay has been called to replace him. Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi have returned to the New Zealand side for the serie,s while Kane Williamson wasn't considered for selection due to his retirement from the shortest format. West Indies, meanwhile, will be keen to build on their T20I series win against Bangladesh recently.

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, November 05.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be shown live on the Sony Sports network, including Sony Sports 1 TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be streamed live on live streaming services available on Sony Liv and Fancode.

