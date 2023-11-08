New Zealand and Sri Lanka will face off in their last match of the ICC World Cup 2023 league phase on Thursday, November 9. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this clash, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The New Zealand cricket team has won and lost four matches apiece. Following a breathtaking start to the tournament with four wins on the trot, their form has gone downhill with defeats in each of their next four games.

A win in their last match will take them to 10 points and a step closer to the semis berth. However, they will need favourable results in the other matches to ensure a safe passage to the last-four stage.

As for Sri Lanka, their campaign ended with a three-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their previous match. They will now look to conclude on a high and secure a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025.

NZ vs SL pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically known as a high-scoring venue due to its shorter boundaries. No total can be considered safe at this venue. In the last match played here, New Zealand posted 401/6 while batting first.

In the 41 ODIs played here, Teams batting first have won 15 matches whereas teams fielding first have emerged victorious on 22 occasions. Hence, teams prefer chasing at this venue. The average first innings total at this stadium is 237 runs.

Pace or spin?

The trends in the ICC World Cup 2023 matches played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium show pacers ruling the bowling department with the majority of the wickets.

In the Australia vs Pakistan clash staged here, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa managed to register 4/53 in the second innings, hinting at some assistance for the spinners as the game progresses.

NZ vs SL weather report

The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 27 degree celsius, accompanied by 78% humidity.

NZ vs SL Fantasy XI Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand captain has featured in only two innings so far, scoring a half-century each time out. His tally in ICC World Cup 2023 reads 173 runs in two matches at an average of 173.00 and a strike rate of 93.01.

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra is another Kiwis player who has been at his free-flowing best. He has amassed 523 runs at an average of 74.71 in eight matches, including three tons and two half-centuries.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: The Sri Lankan batter is a consistent source of runs at the top order. The 28-year-old has piled up 372 runs in eight matches at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 102.47.

Dilshan Madushanka: Dilshan Madushanka, the left-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, has been one of the standout performers with the ball. In eight matches, he has scalped 21 wickets, including a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

NZ vs SL squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Will Young, James Neesham

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

NZ vs SL Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Kane Williamson, Pathum Nissanka, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Dilshan Madushanka

Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Vice-captain: Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced off in 101 ODIs in the history of the format, with their first-ever clash dating back to June 1979.

While the Black Caps have won 51 matches, the Lankans have emerged triumphant on 41 instances. Eight encounters have concluded with no result while one match ended in a tie.

Interestingly, New Zealand have won each of their last seven ODIs versus Sri Lanka. The highest score in these fixtures is 371/7 by the Kiwis while the lowest has been 76/10 by Sri Lanka.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka prediction

Courtesy of their superior head-to-head record in ODIs against Sri Lanka, New Zealand are strong favourites to win the upcoming match and make a strong case for a semi-final spot.