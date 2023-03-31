Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game. The second game was abandoned due to rain.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Odi Live Updates: Keeping an eye at securing automatic qualification for the World Cup, Sri Lanka will look to win the third ODI against New Zealand and hope for some other results to go in their favour. Their hopes took a major blow on Tuesday when heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second ODI against New Zealand to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Having also lost the first ODI in the three-match series, Sri Lanka are now ninth in the Super League table with 82 points, six points behind West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It is now time for the third and final ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. We have come a long way in this series, but there is still more to come as these two teams will shift their attention to the shortest format after this one. So, as things stand it is the Kiwis that lead this series 1-0, thanks to the rain gods, as the second match got washed out without even a ball being bowled. This is Sri Lankan's final opportunity to level the series and this Sri Lankan side certainly does not give up till the very last ball. Even though they suffered a comprehensive defeat in the first ODI, they certainly have the talent to overcome the mishap. The visitors would hope they can pick things up with the bat in hand and focus on building stands in the middle this time around. The Kiwis though are using this opportunity to fine-tune some youngsters by offering them game time and see how they progress, ahead of the World Cup. The hosts would simply to eyeing to seal the ODI series. Expect nothing less than a cracker. Which team will get over the line? We shall find out together.