New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Kane Williamson Double Ton, Henry Nicholls Century Boost Hosts
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Kane Williamson scored his third century in successive Tests to put New Zealand in command against Sri Lanka early on day two
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Kane Williamson nad Henry Nicholls© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Kane Williamson scored a double ton to put New Zealand in command against Sri Lanka on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday. Courtesy, Williamson's 215 and Henry Nicholls' ton the hosts are cruising towards a huge total. The duo put up a mammoth 363-run stand. Sri Lanka bowled with more control than the first day, which was shortened by rain and bad light, and blighted by strong winds. But they rarely looked threatening. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates from the Day 2 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 17, 2023
Day 2 | Post Tea Session
NZ
576/4 (122.3)
SL
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.7
% chance to win
NZ 53%
Draw 46%
SL 1%
Batsman
Henry Nicholls
197* (238)
Tom Blundell
16 (16)
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha
126/2 (32)
Lahiru Kumara
160/0 (24.3)
NZ vs SL Live
A yorker on off, Blundell jams it out on the deck. The batters take a quick single.
On off, kept out.
FOUR! Outside off, Blundell lofts it to deep cover. The fielder slides to his left but makes an absolute blunder as he lets it go for four.
No ball! Sees Blundell going across and Kasun Rajitha follows him outside off. Blundell misses his lap shot.
Length and on off, Henry Nicholls plays it to deep square leg for a single.
FOUR! Freebie! A full toss on middle, Henry Nicholls slams it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shorter and outside off, Henry Nicholls shuffles way across to pull but misses.
Around off, this is played to long off for a single.
Outside off, left alone.
SIX! THUMPED! On a length and outside off, Henry Nicholls heaves it over long on for a biggie.