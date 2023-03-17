Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Conway, Latham Take Kiwis Off To Confident Start
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: Visitors look to prevent a Kiwi clean sweep.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test© AFP
Sri Lanka and New Zealand regroup again after seeing the first Test between them ending in a thrilling win for the hosts. Kane Williamson hit the winning runs for the Kiwis in the match on the last delivery of the match, putting his side 1-0 ahead while also knocking the Lankans out of the World Test Championship race. Sri Lanka, who had plenty of positives to take from the first Test, start the second and final match of the series hoping to put in a similar show, but end up on the winning side this time. (LIVE Scorecard)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day Live Cricket Score From Wellington:
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 17, 2023
Day 1 | Post Lunch Session
NZ
94/1 (29.0)
SL
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.24
% chance to win
NZ 50%
Draw 41%
SL 9%
Batsman
Devon Conway
62* (86)
Kane Williamson
1 (15)
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha
27/1 (12)
Lahiru Kumara
39/0 (9)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1
1 run.
Length and on middle. Williamson makes a solid block.
Drags the length back, outside off. Williamson leaves.
This is full, outside off and swings away. Williamson watchfully lets it go.
Outside off, dragged to square leg for a single.
FOUR! Pulled away! Short and on middle, Conway stays back and hits it past mid-wicket for four.
Length and on off, Conway defends.
This is full and outside off, Williamson covers his line and lets it go.
On off, Williamson again makes a solid block.
On a length and outside off, Williamson blocks.
Full and on off, blocked out.
On the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
Length and on off, Conway knocks it to cover.
Short of a length and outside off, Williamson taps it to point.
Outside off, Williamson shoulders arms to it.
On off, kept out.
This is full and around off, Williamson keeps it out.
Length and on middle, blocked out.
On off, kept out.
On middle, fuller, this is played back to the bowler.