New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates:Sri Lanka look to strengthen their position on Day 4 of the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Christchurch. At the end of Day 3, Sri Lanka were 83 for three in their second innings with a lead of 65 runs. Angelo Mathews was not out 20 while Prabath Jayasuriya was batting on two. For the Kiwis, Blair Tickner took three crucial wickets. Earlier, Daryll Mitchell slammed a gritty century and Matt Henry scored 72 as New Zealand recovered from 151 for five to 373 and was able to take a 18-run lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:
1st Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 09, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
NZ
373
SL
355&83/3 (38.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.18
% chance to win
NZ 54%
Draw 22%
SL 24%
Batsman
Angelo Mathews
20* (62)
Prabath Jayasuriya
2 (14)
Bowler
Tim Southee
23/0 (12)
Matt Henry
19/0 (10)
Right then, despite all the action we have had, we still have a lot of time left in the Test match. If the first three days are anything to go by, we have an entertaining couple of days ahead of us. The first hour on Day 4 will be crucial for both teams as they look to get a firm grip on the game. The action on Day 4 will commence at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day), but do join us in advance for the build-up. Until then, take care and goodbye!
Sri Lankan openers did well to safely negotiate the tricky passage before Tea and their side needed them to carry on after Tea. However, they were dealt a major blow in the form of their skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne who did not look comfortable during his stay at the crease. After a failure in the first innings, Oshada Fernando showed signs of improvement in the 2nd innings but he too slipped out soon after. Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis then got together and forged a good recovery with a 34-run stand. With just over 15 minutes remaining for Stumps on the moving day, a loose shot by Kusal Mendis brought about his demise. Prabath Jayasuriya was sent in as the night watchman and he did a fine job of ensuring Sri Lanka went through to the close of play without losing any more wickets. Sri Lanka will be aware that the job is far from over yet and they will need to bat at least two sessions to put up a competitive total on the board.
A spirited effort with the bat by their tailenders helped New Zealand take a slender lead of 18 runs. They took the momentum from their batting effort into their bowling and bowled a lot better with the new ball in the second innings. Tim Southee and Matt Henry were exceptional beating the bat on numerous occasions by hitting the right areas consistently. Blair Tickner was brought on as the first change and he was rewarded with a wicket straightaway. He then went on to dismiss the other opener to put Sri Lanka in more misery. Neil Wagner walked off the field nursing an injury and that forced Tim Southee to bring Blair Tickner on for another spell. He repaid the skipper's faith in him and delivered a much-needed breakthrough and claimed his third wicket. New Zealand will be hoping that Neil Wagner can return to the field on Day 4 and a full-strength bowling attack can help them quickly run through the opposition.
After the first two days of the Test went Sri Lanka's way, Day 3 well and truly belonged to New Zealand. The hosts roared back into the game, first with the bat and then with the ball, and find themselves ahead in the game with two days of play remaining.
Matt Henry comes 'round the wicket for the final delivery of the day. A length ball, on off. Prabath Jayasuriya defends it to silly point. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3.
Five dots on the trot! Good length, around off. Prabath Jayasuriya taps it out to the off side.
Length ball, on the pads. Prabath Jayasuriya clips it to short leg.
Back of a length, on middle. Prabath Jayasuriya ducks under this one.
An inswinger, full and on off. Prabath Jayasuriya defends it solidly on his front foot.
Matt Henry starts with a length ball, that comes back in from outside off. Prabath Jayasuriya flicks it to the leg side.
Matt Henry comes back on to bowl the last over of the day.
Tim Southee goes full again, straying on the pads. Angelo Mathews nudges it to the leg side. A maiden now for Tim Southee.
Full, on middle and leg. Angelo Mathews clips it to mid-wicket.
Tim Southee dishes a length delivery, around off. It gets some extra bounce as well. Angelo Mathews blocks it out.
A length ball, on off. Angelo Mathews shuffles and defends it solidly.
Much fuller, on off. Angelo Mathews blocks it back to the bowler.
Good length, outside off, moving away. Angelo Mathews shoulders his arms at it.
Length, wide of off. This one stays low off the deck. Prabath Jayasuriya leaves it alone.
Blair Tickner bends his back hard and serves a sharp bumper, on off. Prabath Jayasuriya ducks under this one.
A length ball, on off. Prabath Jayasuriya guides it past gully. They take two runs.
Outside off, left alone.
A loud appeal for caught behind! The umpire is unmoved. It is a short ball, outside off. Prabath Jayasuriya hangs back and tries to cut it away. There is a loud appeal from behind the sticks. Tim Southee is convinced and he takes the review. The replays confirms that there is day light between bat and ball here. Waste of a review here for New Zealand.
A sharp bouncer, on off. Prabath Jayasuriya ducks under it wisely.
It is fuller, on off. Angelo Mathews blocks it watchfully to mid off.
Full length, on fourth stump. Angelo Mathews dabs it out to safety.
Tim Southee dishes a full one this time, around off. Angelo Mathews steps down and defends it.
On a length, wide of off. Angelo Mathews has no shot to offer.
Much fuller, on fifth stump. Angelo Mathews blocks it on his front foot.
Good length, outside off. Angelo Mathews leaves it alone.
Back of a length, wide of off. Prabath Jayasuriya is happy with a sighter this time. A successful over from Blair Tickner comes to an end.
A length ball, on off. Prabath Jayasuriya blocks it out.
Prabath Jayasuriya walks out to the middle as the night watchman.
OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! Blair Tickner gets third wicket of the innings. He can do no wrong in this session with the ball in hand. Fortunes have changed tremendously here for Blair Tickner. He is the same bowler who went for 103 runs in the first innings and remained wicketless then. Blair Tickner dishes a good-length ball, outside off. The ball flies off the deck. Kusal Mendis rocks back and throws his bat at it, as he looks to cut it away. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards second slip. Michael Bracewell there takes a sharp catch.
Good length, in the channel. It flies off the deck. Kusal Mendis lets it through to the keeper.
A length ball, that comes back in from outside off. Kusal Mendis clips it to the on side.
It is full, on off. Angelo Mathews gets it to point off the leading edge. One taken.
WIDE! A sharp bouncer, on middle. Angelo Mathews ducks under this one. The umpire signals a wide due to height here.
Fuller, on middle and leg. Angelo Mathews gets it to deep square leg off the inside edge. One taken.
On a length, attacking the pads. Angelo Mathews nudges it to mid-wicket.
Outside off, left alone.
Short on off. Angelo Mathews stays inside the crease and blocks it out watchfully.
Much fuller, around off. Angelo Mathews steps forward and defends it to the cover region.
Back of a length, outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes it gently towards point for a single.
A bit short, on the body. Angelo Mathews pulls it to the right of short fine. Henry Nicholls dives to that side and makes a sharp stop.
Short ball, on off. Kusal Mendis pulls i along the ground to deep mid-wicket. They get a single.
Length and on off, blocked out solidly.
EDGED! It is a full-length ball, around off. It nips away off the deck. Kusal Mendis gets on his front foot to block it away. The ball catches the outside edge but it rolls down to the slip cordon, instead of carrying.
It is full, angled into the pads. Kusal Mendis tucks it to mid-wicket.
Blair Tickner serves it on a length, outside off. This one jags back in with some extra bounce. Kusal Mendis watches it sail past him.
A maiden for Daryl Mitchell now! It is a length ball, on off. Angelo Mathews blocks it out watchfully.