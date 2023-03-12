New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates:Sri Lanka look to strengthen their position on Day 4 of the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Christchurch. At the end of Day 3, Sri Lanka were 83 for three in their second innings with a lead of 65 runs. Angelo Mathews was not out 20 while Prabath Jayasuriya was batting on two. For the Kiwis, Blair Tickner took three crucial wickets. Earlier, Daryll Mitchell slammed a gritty century and Matt Henry scored 72 as New Zealand recovered from 151 for five to 373 and was able to take a 18-run lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:

