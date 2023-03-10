New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka eye to maintain their dominance on the second day of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand. Dhananjaya de Silva will resume at the score of 39, while Kasun Rajitha will resume at the score of 16. The visitors posted 305 runs at the loss of 6 wickets on the opening day of the game after New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Kusal Mendis shone with an 87-run knock, while Dimuth Karunaratne scored 50. Southee was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 with a three-wicket haul. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 2 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption