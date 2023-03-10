Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Sri Lanka Aim To Continue Dominance, New Zealand Eye Comeback
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: The visitors posted 305 runs at the loss of 6 wickets on the opening day of the game after New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Dhananjaya de Silva will eye his half-century.© AFP
Dhananjaya de Silva will resume at the score of 39, while Kasun Rajitha will resume at the score of 16. The visitors posted 305 runs at the loss of 6 wickets on the opening day of the game after New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Kusal Mendis shone with an 87-run knock, while Dimuth Karunaratne scored 50. Southee was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 with a three-wicket haul.
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 2 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch:
1st Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 09, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
SL
305/6 (75.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.07
% chance to win
NZ 49%
Draw 22%
SL 29%
Batsman
Dhananjaya de Silva
39* (52)
Kasun Rajitha
16 (22)
Bowler
Neil Wagner
68/0 (10)
Michael Bracewell
17/1 (3)
Right then, this match is evenly poised. Still early days, to come to a conclusion here. New Zealand would be eyeing to get their hand on the second new ball and take care of the remaining wickets. The Kiwis would love to come into bat as soon as possible on Day 2. The action will begin at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day), but you can join us early for the build-up. Until then, take care and goodbye!
New Zealand would have been happy after winning the toss and putting the opposition in. They bowled tidy lines and lengths and kept it tight for the first hour. As soon as they went full, Mendis counterattacked them and got boundaries all around the park. Eventually they ended up leaking aplenty in the first session. They, however, came back stronger and took the set batters, and kept it tight post that. Southee was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 44. He was well supported by Matt Henry who got 2 wickets. Southee and Henry were the best bowlers on the show today. Tickner and Wagner had an off day as they were a bit on the expensive side. Bracewell in the end chipped in with a wicket to get the tail-enders into play.
Having put into bat first on a green wicket, the Lankan openers started off cautiously. Oshada Fernando was unlucky to be caught down the leg. Mendis came in at number three and played a fantastic counter-attacking knock which took SL at 120 for 1 at Lunch break. Skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne gave him good company and the duo added 137 for the second wicket. New Zealand started off well after Lunch and got both the set batters out in a space of two overs. Mathews (47) and Chandimal (39) did the rebuilding job as they stitched an 82-run stand for the 4th wicket. These two batters were sent back in quick succession. Now, Dhananjaya de Silva is the only recognised batter at the crease and has his task cut out. The Lankans will look to get beyond 350 which will put them in a comfortable position.
The light meter comes out once again and the players can be seen shaking hands as well. So then, that will be STUMPS ON DAY 1. Sri Lanka head back with 305 runs on the scoreboard. They have done a great job with the bat so far. New Zealand would feel like they could've been much more threatful with the ball.
It is much fuller and quicker, on middle and leg. Kasun Rajitha defends it out watchfully.
Goes full, on off, blocked out on the front foot.
FOUR! What a shot! It is floated and full, outside off. Kasun Rajitha uses his feet and drives it through the gap at covers. The ball races away to the fence.
It is tossed up, full and outside off. Kasun Rajitha tries to hit it through the line. The ball goes down to third man off the outside edge. They take two.
Fuller, on off. Kasun Rajitha drives it to the left of mid off.
Shorter, on off. Kasun Rajitha goes back and blocks it to the off side.
The light-o-meter is out. The readings are being taken from both the ends here. The umpires are satisfied and the play goes on.
Length, outside off. Dhananjaya de Silva makes a leave.
FOUR! Exceptional shot! 299 now up for the visitors. It is a full-length ball, just outside off. Dhananjaya de Silva gets forward and creams it past mid off for a fine boundary.
On a length, outside off. Dhananjaya de Silva makes some room and slashes hard it. The ball goes through to the keeper.
Outside off, left alone.
Fuller, on off. Kasun Rajitha gets under it and hits it high in the air. The ball goes to the right of mid off. Tim Southee tries to get under it but could not spot the ball in the end. They take one.
FOUR! Kasun Rajitha gets his second boundary. It is full, angling across, wide of off. Kasun Rajitha throws the kitchen at it. The ball flies down to third man for four runs.
SIX! All the way! Blair Tickner serves a short ball, outside off. Dhananjaya de Silva waits for it and launches it over the backward point fence.
On off, pushed to cover.
Full length, on off stump. Dhananjaya de Silva blocks it out solidly.