New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: New Zealand face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. Sri Lanka would want to give a good account of themselves in the series after losing the two-Test series and three-ODI series that preceded the shortest format contest. New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, as both are playing in the Indian Premier League. The second T20I will be played in Dunedin on Wednesday while the third T20I will be played in Queenstown on Saturday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Eden Park in Auckland