Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: New Zealand face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2st T20I Live Updates: NZ's Tom Latham© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: New Zealand face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. Sri Lanka would want to give a good account of themselves in the series after losing the two-Test series and three-ODI series that preceded the shortest format contest. New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, as both are playing in the Indian Premier League. The second T20I will be played in Dunedin on Wednesday while the third T20I will be played in Queenstown on Saturday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Eden Park in Auckland
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs SL, 1st T20I Live
It is time for the T20I series now as New Zealand goes against Sri Lanka at Eden Park. The hosts have sealed the ODI series by 2-0 and they will now look to win this one as well. New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, as both are playing in the Indian T20 league. Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, and Tim Seifert are explosive batters in the middle order for their side while the bowling department will be led by Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is at full strength and will be captained by Dasun Shanaka, who wouldn't be high on confidence after losing the ODI series. They will be looking to bounce back and win this one. Kusal Perera is an explosive batter and needs to take his team off to a flying start. Their skipper, Shanaka also needs to up his game and take an early lead in the series. Two of their premier bowlers are Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, and a lot will depend on them. Which side will come out on top? Let's find out together.