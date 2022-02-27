New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, live cricket score and updates: South Africa will look to post a big second innings total while New Zealand will eye quick wickets when the two sides resume action on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, live cricket score and updates:South Africa will look to post a big second innings total while New Zealand will eye quick wickets when the two sides resume action on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three. It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293. South Africa dominated the first two days but Sunday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, that is all we have from Day 3 of this Test match! The match is evenly poised with South Africa slightly ahead and Day 4 promises to be as thrilling and fascinating as Day 3 if not more. The first ball of Day 4 will be bowled at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day). But as you all know, our buildup will begin in advance so make sure you tune in early. Until then, take care and goodbye!
New Zealand were looking down and out yesterday when five wickets fell in quick succession. However, the partnership that started on Day 2, blossomed further on Day 3 and in the end, they managed to bring down the deficit to 71. Then, they came out with more discipline and fire in the second innings with the ball and have taken five wickets now to keep themselves in the game. If they manage to put in a strong performance in the first session of Day 4, then this game might go right down to the wire.
The South African batters have shown some discipline that is required against a quality bowling lineup but they will be disappointed that no batter has been able to kick on after getting a start. The partnership between Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen was especially a productive one and South Africa need one more big partnership to take this game to a position where they can control things more prominently. Earlier in the day, their bowlers did well to restrict New Zealand to 293 with Rabada notching up a five-wicket haul and it will be interesting to see how much more their batters can score as we move towards Day 4 of this Test match.
Another fascinating session and credit should be given to both the teams for their resolve and discipline throughout this Test match. The visitors though would go into the fourth day with their noses ahead but New Zealand have done well in this session and throughout this day to get back into this game. They have taken two wickets in this session but the good thing is that they have kept the scoring rate in check. The lead is now 211 and if they are able to get 100 more on Day 4, it will get quite tough for the Kiwis in the final innings to chase it down.
Shorter in length, outside off. Kyle Verreynne rocks back and cuts it towards point but not in the gap. A maiden over from Colin de Grandhomme! That will be STUMPS on Day 3!
Pitches it up, around off. Kyle Verreynne prods and blocks it out.
Short of a length, outside off. Kyle Verreynne hops in his crease and punches it towards the extra cover fielder.
Back of a length, around off. Kyle Verreynne stays back and taps it to the off side.
A full ball, outside off. Kyle Verreynne lunges forward and drives it to the man at extra cover.
Good-length ball, on off. Kyle Verreynne prods and pushes it towards cover.
A rare full toss, outside off. Kyle Verreynne drives it without much timing wide of mid off and takes a run.
On a length and outside off. Kyle Verreynne lets it through to the keeper.
A short ball, outside off. Wiaan Mulder looks to pull but is way too early in his shot. It goes off the bottom half of the blade towards deep square leg for a single.
Good-length delivery, around off. Wiaan Mulder gets forward and defends it solidly.
A full ball, outside off. Wiaan Mulder drives but straight to the mid off fielder.
On a length, around middle. Wiaan Mulder gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it.
FOUR! Nicely done! A welcome boundary for South Africa! Slightly shorter in length and outside off. Kyle Verreynne stays back, opens the bat face and caresses it through the backward point region for a boundary.
Short of a length, angling in from middle. Kyle Verreynne turns it towards mid-wicket.
Good-length delivery, around middle. Kyle Verreynne defends it on the leg side.
A length ball, angling down leg. Kyle Verreynne misses his flick yet again.