New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4, live cricket score and updates:South Africa will look to post a big second innings total while New Zealand will eye quick wickets when the two sides resume action on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three. It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293. South Africa dominated the first two days but Sunday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

