New Zealand and Pakistan square off in the 4th T20I of the ongoing tri-series that has Bangladesh as the third team. Babar Azam-led Pakistan are at the top spot in the table after playing two games and winning as many. They have 4 points in their kitty and a net run rate of +0.918. On the other hand, New Zealand have two points after beating Bangladesh in the third game of the tri-series. When New Zealand faced Pakistan in the first round, they had suffered a 6-wicket loss.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I will begin at 07:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I in India?

There will be no broadcast for New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I in India.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I be available for streaming?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 4th T20I will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)