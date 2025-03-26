Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 5th T20I
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 5th T20I: Conditions in Wellington are expected to be near-perfect for cricket.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates 5th T20I Live Scorecard© AFP
NZ vs PAK Live Updates 5th T20I: Conditions in Wellington are expected to be near-perfect for cricket, as New Zealand host Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I ahead of a three-match ODI series. The hosts have already sealed the series after handing Pakistan a crushing 115-run defeat, ther heaviest in the format, in Mount Maunganui last week. The two teams will square off in a three-match ODI series, starting Saturday, March 29. (Live Scorecard)
5th T20I, Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2025, Mar 26, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
PAK
19/1 (3.4)
Sky Stadium, Wellington
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.18
Batsman
Mohammad Haris
10* (11)
Omair Yousuf
5 (8)
Bowler
Will O'Rourke
10/0 (2)
Jacob Duffy
9/1 (1.4)
NZ vs PAK 5th T20 Live Score Updates
Four!
Back of a length delivery around off. Omair Yousuf runs it down to deep third for a single.
Short of a good length, just outside off. Omair Yousuf mistimes the cut shot into covers.
WIDE! Bowls it full and sliding down the leg. Omair Yousuf flicks and misses. Nice take by Mitchell Hay behind the stumps.
Short of a length, around off. Omair Yousuf cuts and misses.
Good length delivery outside off. Omair Yousuf looks to drive on the up but makes no contact.
Back of a length delivery, on a hard-length, outside off. Omair Yousuf stays back and carves it aerially, goes on the bounce to deep third for one.
Back of a length delivery, outside off. Omair Yousuf runs it down to the left of the third man and sprints back for a second.
Back of a length angled into the leg. Omair Yousuf looks to pull but gets stuck around the stomach.
Omair Yousuf walks in at 3.
OUT! SHARP CATCH! Jacob Duffy draws first blood. Bowls it on a length, on the middle and leg stump line. Hasan Nawaz looks to play across the line and closes the bat's face early. The ball takes the outside edge and flies toward the first slip where James Neesham dives to his left and takes a brilliant grab. Hasan Nawaz departs for a duck, his third in five games. Pakistan are rocked early.
Lands it short of a length and just outside the off-stump. Hasan Nawaz makes room and takes a wild mow down the ground but isn't close to making contact.
WIDE! Hard-length delivery angled down the leg. Hasan Nawaz plays and misses at it. Wide signaled.
Peach! Pitched up and swinging away sharply outside off. Hasan Nawaz follows it and is beaten past the outside edge.
Jacob Duffy will share the attack.
Mohammad Haris steps a long way across the crease outside off and O'Rourke follows him with a back of the length delivery. Haris shapes to scoop but ends up getting in a tangle as it passes the outside edge.
Back of a length delivery, outside off. Mohammad Haris slashes at it but does not connect.
Fuller than a length, outside off. Mohammad Haris swings and misses.
Short of a length delivery, angling in and going past the left shoulder. Mohammad Haris was asking for a wide but the umpire decides against it.
Short of a length, around off. Mohammad Haris has a poke at it and gets beaten on the outside edge.