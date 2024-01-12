New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score And Updates:Shaheen Afridi takes charge as Pakistan's full-time skipper, taking over the reins from Babar Azam, as the sub-continent giants look to put the Australia heartbreak behind them in the T20I series against another team from Down Under, New Zealand. Shaheen's elevation as the team's captain isn't the only change that Pakistan have brought in, with some fresh faces also expected to be seen, while new combinations at the top of the batting-order are also likely to be deployed. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will miss Mitchell Santner for the match as he has been tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to field first. (LIVE Scorecard)

New Zealand Playing XI:Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan Playing XI:Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I in Auckland: