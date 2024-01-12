New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Shaheen Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live updates: Shaheen Afridi leads charge for Pakistan against Mitchell Santner-less New Zealand.
New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score And Updates:Shaheen Afridi takes charge as Pakistan's full-time skipper, taking over the reins from Babar Azam, as the sub-continent giants look to put the Australia heartbreak behind them in the T20I series against another team from Down Under, New Zealand. Shaheen's elevation as the team's captain isn't the only change that Pakistan have brought in, with some fresh faces also expected to be seen, while new combinations at the top of the batting-order are also likely to be deployed. The Kiwis, on the other hand, will miss Mitchell Santner for the match as he has been tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to field first. (LIVE Scorecard)
New Zealand Playing XI:Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears
Pakistan Playing XI:Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf
New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE
No run.
No run.
The Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson walks in early at number 3.
OUT! TAKEN! What a start for Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan! Afridi draws the first blood on his captaincy debut! Devon Conway departs for a golden duck!
Finn Allen and New Zealand are away! Starts from over the wicket and bowls it on a fullish length, tailing in, on off and middle, Finn Allen gets his bat down in time and squeezes it out to the right of cover for a single to open his account.
We are all set for the start of play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Pakistan who can be seen having a bit of laugh. It will be the pair of Devon Conway and Finn Allen to open the innings for New Zealand. The skipper, Shaheen Afridi will take the new ball himself and is raring to go. Let's play...
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir (On T20 debut), Shaheen Afridi (C), Abbas Afridi (On T20 debut), Haris Rauf.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the coin toss and they will BOWL first.
New Zealand, led by the return of Kane Williamson to the captaincy, fields a formidable side as they aim to build on their recent hard-fought drawn series against Bangladesh. Eager to put that behind them, the team will be determined to deliver an improved and cohesive performance. The declaration of Tim Southee and Matt Henry as fit for the series reinforces the strength of their bowling lineup, although they will miss Mitchell Santner in the first match due to COVID-19. With ample choices for a replacement in the playing XI, New Zealand will be itching to face Pakistan and will strive for a victory in the opening match. Will they start off well and get an early advantage? Or will the Pakistan team pose new challenges to the hosts? Let's find out as the Toss and team news comes to you shortly.
Pakistan enter this series on the heels of a challenging defeat against Australia in Tests and will be determined to turn their fortunes around with the white ball. Led by Shaheen Afridi, this team boasts a solid combination of both young talents and experienced players. The squad's batting depth is a crucial factor, complemented by a formidable pace attack that could prove to be lethal at the Eden Park. Pakistan will look to showcase resilience and shift the momentum with compelling performances in the upcoming limited-overs clashes with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Greetings and a warm welcome to the opening match of the 5-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland. Get ready for an enthralling contest as two formidable teams prepare to face off in a crucial series, especially with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.
... MATCH DAY ...
Pakistan's venture into the land down under continues but now, they move further down to meet Australia's Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand in a five-match T20I series which will give both sides some good practice a few months before the T20 World Cup. The first game will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, one of the most iconic venues in New Zealand and this could prove to be a runfest. Beginning with the hosts, the Black Caps have picked a fairly strong squad with regular skipper Kane Williamson returning to the fore and the likes of Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway being a part of the team as well. The pace attack consists of speedsters like Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne along with two experienced names in Tim Southee and Matt Henry who has been declared fit to play in this series. Finn Allen and Devon Conway make for an explosive opening pair but the former has a point to prove and stamp his place in the T20 side. Daryl Mitchell will yet again provide stability in that middle order with the likes of Mark Chapman and the powerful Glenn Phillips coming down the order. Rachin Ravindra isn't a part of the squad but the likes of Ben Sears, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi will make an appearance of two given it is a five-match series. Moving on to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side and will have Mohammad Rizwan as his deputy as regular T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series with an injury. The visitors do seem to have depth in their squad but it will be interesting to see which players do make the Playing XI. All eyes will be on the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam both of whom will be itching to get some vital runs under their belt. The pace attack seems very well-rounded with Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan supporting skipper Shaheen Afridi. The spin attack does leave a lot to be desired and we have seen in the recent past that Pakistani spinners haven't been able to do as well as other sub-continental teams. They do have the option of Usama Mir along with Iftikhar Ahmed as well. There are also a few players the selectors will have a keen eye on with young Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan fighting for a spot in the lineup and Azam Khan wanting to stamp his authority as a consistent explosive option with the bat. Aamer Jamal might or will definitely get an opportunity given his stellar exploits with the ball in the Test series against Australia plus he provides a handy option with the bat as well. All in all, the Kiwis have a fairly settled lineup and even though Pakistan are spoilt for choices, their Playing XI has a big question mark on it. Will the visitors be able to find their best combination and inflict a defeat on the Kiwis? Or will New Zealand trounce Pakistan and take the early lead? We shall find out in due time.