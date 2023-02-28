New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates:England will begin the final Day of the second Test against New Zealand at 48/1 with the visitors needing 210 runs more to win. Ben Duckett (23*) and Ollie Robinson (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Record-breaker Kane Williamson stroked a superb century Monday to steer New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings and set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington. Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test Match between New Zealand and England straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

Featured Video Of The Day

Not A "Rule-breaker Or Trendsetter": Sania Mirza Opens Up Ahead Of Final Tennis Event