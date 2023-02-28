Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 5 Live: England will begin the final Day of the second Test against New Zealand at 48/1 with the visitors needing 210 runs more to win
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 5, Live: England eye another win© AFP
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates:England will begin the final Day of the second Test against New Zealand at 48/1 with the visitors needing 210 runs more to win. Ben Duckett (23*) and Ollie Robinson (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Record-breaker Kane Williamson stroked a superb century Monday to steer New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings and set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington. Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test Match between New Zealand and England straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 24, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
NZ
(f/o) 209&483
ENG
435/8d&48/1 (11.0)
Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.36
% chance to win
ENG 75%
Draw 2%
NZ 23%
Batsman
Ben Duckett
23* (29)
Ollie Robinson
1 (7)
Bowler
Tim Southee
19/1 (5)
Michael Bracewell
11/0 (2)
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live
Right then, that is it from Day 4 of this Test match, and it was another exciting Day of Test cricket where momentum shifted from one corner to another. England is well ahead in this one now and needs 210 runs to win with nine wickets in hand. The play on the final day will have an early start at 3 am IST (9.30 pm GMT, the Previous Day). Do join us for the early build-up as well. Until then, goodbye and cheers!
Earlier in the game, it was a Kane Williamson show as he became the leading run scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket as he overcomes Ross Taylor. He was dismissed after scoring 132 runs alongside Tom Blundell who was dismissed on 90. Tom Latham and Devon Conway at the top order made valuable contributions as well.
Coming to chase a challenging target of 258, England have lost a wicket of Zak Crawley, but they are well in the driver's seat at the moment. New Zealand bowlers will have to come up with something special if they need to win the game from here on. England now need 210 runs with nine wickets in hand.
New Zealand started the final session 423/5 with the partnership of Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell kept on frustrating the visitors. Just when the contest was turning far away from England, it was Harry Brook that brought them back into this encounter with a majestic wicket of Williamson. Once he was dismissed, wickets kept on tumbling for them and there was no turning back. Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers for England and bagged a five-wicket haul. Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Joe Root, and Harry Brook claimed a wicket a piece.
Slightly shorter and outside off, Ollie Robinson punches it to short covers. That will be STUMPS on Day 4.
Fuller and on off, it turns in, Ollie Robinson looks to block it but gets an inside edge as the ball drops just short of the fielder at short leg.
Bowls it on middle and leg, Ollie Robinson looks to slog sweep it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. That was close!
Lands it fuller with a hint of turn, Ollie Robinson eases it back towards the bowler.
Slightly shorter and outside off, Ben Duckett slaps it to point for one.
Fuller and on off, Ben Duckett lunges and blocks it out.
What a good leave by Ollie Robinson. On a length angling in towards the batter, Ollie Robinson leaves this for the keeper to collect.
On a length around off, Ollie Robinson defends this off the front foot.
Short-pitched delivery around ribs, Ben Duckett pulls this flat for a single towards deep square leg.
Full and wide outside off, Ben Duckett drives this to cover-point for a dot.
Fuller delivery around pads, Ben Duckett glances this wide of mid on for a couple of runs.
Short and wide outside off, Ollie Robinson cuts this through gully for a single.
FOUR! Fractional fuller and Ben Duckett takes full advantage of it. Fuller around middle, Ben Duckett drills one straight and splits the bowler and the fielder at mid on for a boundary.
TOuch fuller around off, Ben Duckett pushes this back towards te bowler.
On a length around middle, Ben Duckett blocks this out.
Touch fuller around off, Ben Duckett defends this off the front foot.