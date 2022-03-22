Cricket is regarded as the gentleman's game, but sometimes viewers get to witness funny incidents on the field, which can often make fans laugh. A funny incident took place in the ongoing Malaysian Cricket Board T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 tournament recently. During a match between Royal Warriors and KL Stars, a batter left everyone scratching their heads. After coming out to bat, he was seen changing his guard twice.

As a result, the bowling team had to re-adjust their field twice. The incident took place ahead of the final ball of the third over the Warriors innings.

It was a never-before-seen moment as the bowler and fielders were left puzzled.

Never seen anything like this before in all my years of cricket

Just wait for it.. pic.twitter.com/HOO82voD5y — Harinder Sekhon (@harinsekhon9) March 21, 2022

Here's how the video was received by the fans on Twitter:

"Hahahaha always watch the batsmen's thigh guard before you run to the other side," a user wrote.

Hahahaha always watch the batsmen's thigh guard before you run to the other side — Stonetemplemonk (@stonetemplemonk) March 21, 2022

"Is that trolling or an unorthodox batting technique?" another user replied.

Is that trolling or an unorthodox batting technique? — The Wag Post (@ManThirteenth) March 21, 2022

"Inspired by Casino glasses from badhshah," a fan tweeted.

Inspired by Casino glasses from badhshah pic.twitter.com/Xt2HsNdzbt — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

The batter, Handerjit Singh scored a fifty as the Warriors went on to post 125 for seven in 20 overs.

In reply, the Stars were bowled out for a paltry of 74 as Syed Aziz took six for 15.

Royal Warriors currently sit in the second spot in the points table, behind Global Stars, who lead the way on the basis of superior run rate.

Promoted

Both teams have played four games so far, registering six points each.

Warriors and Stars will face off on Tuesday.