Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Score: Pacers Strike Early For Pakistan, Netherlands Lose Openers
NED vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Netherlands face Pakistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Rotterdam.
NED vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Netherlands lost their openers early against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Rotterdam. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, but Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah sent Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh packing in the first three overs. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after a narrow win in the first game. Fakhar Zaman hit a run-a-ball 108 to lead Pakistan's charge while skipper Babar Azam also hit a controlled fifty. Shadab Khan had added some finishing touches to the innings as Pakistan went on to post a total of 314 for six. In reply, Netherland had put on a spirited fight but failed the chase down the 315-run target. The hosts will look to bounce back ahead of the series decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)
NED vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Scorecard
No run.
No run.
EDGED AND DROPPED! Just like the first match, the fielding is not so good by Pakistan!
On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket.
OUT! TAKEN! Netherlands are in early trouble as they lose another! Rauf pitches it up, outside off. O'Dowd drives it on the up but straight to short extra-cover where Babar Azam takes a sharp catch. It came quickly to him but the skipper did well to hold on.
This one is at 140 clicks, on middle. Defended out.
Bangs a short ball, outside off. O'Dowd slashes and misses.
Fuller ball, outside off, pushed to mid off.
This is on top of off. Barresi tucks it to mid-wicket.
Length and outside off, nips in. Blocked to covers.
Short of a length and on off. O'Dowd pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
NO BALL! Length and outside off. Barresi pushes it past mid off and takes three runs. A no ball is given as Shah overstepped. Free hit coming up.
Length and outside off, it is pushed to covers.
Wesley Barresi is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Pakistan break the opening stand pretty quickly. A length ball, outside off, angling across. Singh has a poke at it but tries to play against the angle. He gets an outside edge and Mohammad Rizwan dives to his left to complete the catch. A good catch from the veteran and Naseem Shah strikes on his very first ball.
That was quick at 144 clicks. Length and on middle. O'Dowd closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge, straight down and falls safely.
A length ball, outside off, swinging away. O'Dowd shoulders arms to it.
Full and on middle. O'Dowd blocks it out solidly.
Fuller and around off. O'Dowd is hurried as he tries to work it towards cover.
This is full and outside off. Singh guides it to third man and gets off the mark with a single.