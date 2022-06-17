Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the first ODI of the three-match series at VRA Ground in Amstelveen. It has been almost a year since the Three Lions last played an ODI and it will be interesting to see their approach against Pieter Seelaar's side. For the Netherlands, hopes of qualification to the World Cup are all but over. Both sides have never met before in official internationals outside of ICC tournaments. It is important to note that the Netherlands defeated England twice in the T20 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

Netherlands:Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Musa Ahmed, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England:Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

Here are the Live Score Updates from the 1st ODI between the Netherlands and England, straight from VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen