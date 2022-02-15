Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh has won hearts on social media after his 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture against Ireland in the ongoing Oman Quadrangular T20 Series clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Monday. The incident took place during the 19th over when Sheikh refused to run out Ireland Andy McBrine, who was accidentally tripped by Nepal pacer Kamal Singh Airee, while trying to take a single. Even the commentators were moved after seeing the incident and praised Aasif for his gesture.

"I've got goosebumps here in the commentary box because that's a touching moment. It was accidental, and he could have run him out here, and Aasif Sheikh has said, 'No, he's not going to do it because of the spirit of the game'. That's your nominee for the Spirit of Cricket Award for 2022 for the ICC," one of the commentator said on-air.

Watch Nepal's Aasif Sheikh upholds 'Spirit of Cricket' with his gesture:

Ireland eventually won the game by 16 runs.

After being put into bat, Ireland went on to post a total of 127 in 20 overs.

George Dockrell top-scored with a 22-ball 28 while Curtis Campher also played a 20-run cameo.

For Nepal, Dipendra Singh Airee took four for 21.

In reply, Nepal were bowled out for a paltry of 111 as McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy took two wickets each.

Promoted

The ongoing Oman Quadrangular T20 series is being contested by Ireland, Nepal, UAE and the hosts Oman.

UAE currently top the table with two wins from three games so far. Ireland have also won the same number of games but are behind on the basis of net run-rate.

