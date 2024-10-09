The National Cricket League (NCL) icons Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha visited Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in South Dallas, sharing their passion for cricket and the importance of sports with students. During an engaging lesson, students had the unique opportunity to learn the basics of cricket, participate in drills, and hear firsthand from the international cricket stars about the values of hard work, dedication, and discipline that have defined their careers.

Raina a superstar in the world of cricket, emphasized how sports—especially cricket—can open doors and build character. They highlighted the growing popularity of cricket in the United States and encouraged students to be part of the Sixty Strikes Tournament, the exciting new short-format cricket competition that is gaining momentum across the country.

Suresh Raina, who has played a pivotal role in bringing cricket to new audiences globally, shared his thoughts on how important it is to motivate young people to stay active and dream big. "Cricket is more than just a game," said Raina. "It teaches you teamwork, perseverance, and how to face challenges head-on. I encourage all of you to stay focused, work hard, and give your best in whatever you do, whether it's cricket or any other goal you pursue."

The National Cricket League's Sixty Strikes Tournament, a fast-paced version of the sport designed to capture the excitement of cricket in a shorter format, was introduced as a new and engaging way for Americans to connect with the game. The stars encouraged the students to follow the tournament, and perhaps one day, be part of the next generation of cricketers.

“The energy and potential we saw today at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School was incredible and Principal Abram Joseph has a vision for this in his school,” said Arun Agarwal, NCL Chairman. “Cricket has a bright future here in the U.S., and it's experiences like this that can inspire young people to take an interest in the sport. We want to make sure every student knows that the sky's the limit if they put in the effort.”