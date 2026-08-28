Former England captain Nasser Hussain refused to mince words, shredding Pakistan's current cricketing standards as Babar Azam's men strive to even challenge the hosts at Lord's. Hussain questioned Pakistan's identity, spirit, and standing in global cricket following a listless performance at Leeds. Speaking at Lord's, Hussain wondered if Pakistan are the same unpredictable, high-ceiling side that has often been dubbed capable of sudden turnarounds. According to Hussain, Pakistan aren't the same anymore, suggesting they don't even fight back.

Addressing Pakistan captain Babar Azam's recent comments at press conferences regarding his side's resilience, Hussain refused to pull punches.

"I want to see this England line-up just tested a bit more. I want to see a bit more from Pakistan. We talk about 'mercurial' Pakistan. They're not mercurial anymore. What we saw at Leeds is where they're at. Babar spoke in the press conference, 'we do fight back'. They don't fight back anymore."

The former England captain also highlighted how Pakistan's lack of fight has eroded the aura surrounding their biggest global marquee matches. Pointing specifically to World Cups and ICC events, he questioned whether the multi-nation hype surrounding traditional rivalries holds up under reality.

"We hype up Pakistan-India fixtures in the ICC as a great fixture. They're not great fixtures anymore. They're very one-sided fixtures. Pakistan don't travel well, so they need something to galvanise them."

Nasser Hussain showing mirror to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Mv0w2vXqRP — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 27, 2026

For decades, Pakistan cricket was characterised by raw pace, high-quality wrist spin, daring strokeplay, and emotionally charged passion. Hussain highlighted that the primary issue with last week's performance in Leeds was the total absence of these traditional traits.

"That was such an un-Pakistan type performance last week. No pace, no wrist spin, no flair with the bat, no passion. And they got what they deserved, to be honest. So I'm actually this week hoping for Pakistan cricket to improve and show signs of improvement."

With the second Test underway, Hussain wants Pakistan to show intent, and provide England with a genuine challenge at Lord's.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'