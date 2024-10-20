Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Ihsanullah grabbed the headlines following a sensational comment on India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler, who has played one ODI and four T20Is for Pakistan, made a massive claim that Naseem Shah is a better bowler than Bumrah. Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the recent past and at present, he holds the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowler's rankings. The fast bowler has proven his mettle in all three formats and he even won the 'Player of the Tournament' award at the T20 World Cup 2024. However, in a recent interaction, Ihsanullah was clear that his Pakistan teammate was a far better bowler in comparison.

“Agar dekha jaaye toh Jasprit Bumrah se acha bowler Naseem Shah hai (If you look at it, Naseem Shah is a better bowler than Jasprit Bumrah).”

Ihsanullah was challenged by the host as he pointed out that Bumrah's performances have been far better when compared to Naseem. However, the young fast bowler remained steadfast on his stance and said that even Naseem had a great campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Naseem Shah bhi aise he perform kar raha tha 2022 T20 World Cup mein. Koi baat nahi, ek saal aisa aata hai koi perform karta hai ya nahi, fir bhi Naseem Shah usse acha hai (Naseem Shah also performed well in the 2022 World Cup. Sometimes players can go through a rough patch for a year, but Naseem is still better).”

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah's promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand.

Bumrah's elevation to vice-captaincy for the Test series, beginning here on Wednesday, came as a bit of surprise as India did not have a deputy to Rohit in the recent series against Bangladesh.

The decision has been viewed as a precursor to Bumrah stepping in as India's skipper during the tour to Australia.

“Look, Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I've played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He's got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters.

“Tactically, I can't say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)