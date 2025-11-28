India head coach Gautam Gambhir's admiration for multi-skilled players isn't hidden from anyone. Since taking over the role in the Indian team from Rahul Dravid, Gambhir has proactively put focus on giving more exposure to all-rounders. Washington Sundar's promotion as an all-format player is one of the results of this philosophy. Even pacer Harshit Rana has been promoted over other players because of his handy ability to bat. But, Gambhir's critics aren't on the same page as him on the subject. Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India batter Manoj Tiwary doesn't feel India have one ‘real all-rounder' in the team who can win a match, either on the basis of his bowling or batting.

As India reflect on the upsetting 0-2 series sweep against South Africa at home, Tiwary feels India's poor selection of players deserves bulk of the blame as players who have done well in domestic conditions like Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan and Mohammed Shami weren't picked.

"Deserving players have not been making it to the squad despite scoring tons of runs. For example, Sarfaraz Khan is a master of sub-continent conditions. He could have made a big difference in these conditions. Then Karun Nair, giving him just one series in England. Those players who have performed in domestic conditions would have made a big impact rather than the non-specialists. I also need to ask them why Mohammed Shami wasn't picked? Just imagine Shami bowling to Marco Jansen and Muthusamy, the partnership which broke the backbone in the second Test. He would have made the difference," Tiwary told The Hindustan Times.

While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy are all all-rounders, none them are ‘real', as per Tiwary.

"The real OG all-rounders were Kapil Dev, Jacques Kallis and Ian Botham. Those were the cricketers who were the real all-rounders, who could win the match with both bat and ball. Name one player from our team who is being called an all-rounder, and who could potentially win the match single-handedly with either batting or bowling. None of them. We need specialists in Test cricket. There are many players in domestic cricket, and they know how to adapt to the situation and occupy the crease. If those players are not there and if you have white-ball players, then the results will always be negative. I think this mindset is not the right strategy to go about, and everything needs to be reviewed," he added.