Considered to by many to be the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Shane Warne has been one of the most popular and known faces in world cricket. Popularity also has its dark side and Warne has faced its brunt even after retirement. The former Australian cricketer opened up about the "lowest point" of his life in a candid conversation with Fox Cricket and also revealed how privacy is very rare for him due to constant attention from the paparazzi. Having gone through many controversies, Warne said that his divorce to Simone Callahan was one of the "difficult" moments in his career especially as it took place along with the 2005 Ashes series in England. He also stated that he had planned to spend the series with his family in England, including his children (Brooke, Jackson and Summer).

"Getting divorced was a difficult time in my life and for my children. And it was my fault, so I have to live with it for the rest of my life", he said.

"A week before the Ashes series to do that and then have to drag myself off the canvas to get out there and play against a quality England side. To have the Barmy Army for six hours a day, not just 10 minutes singing songs and sing 'where's your missus gone?'

"I'm sitting there worrying about my children that I was hoping I was going to spend three months of the Ashes series with. But because of my own doing, they had to turn around and find a flight.

Promoted

"I was pretty devastated with that and that was the lowest point of my life. And then I had to go out and play an Ashes series," he added.

Warne is an all-time great of the game and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.