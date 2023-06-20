One of the greats of the modern game, Ravichandran Ashwin has had quite a journey. From being central to India's plans across formats to becoming a specialist, before eventually returning to white-ball cricket, the off-spinner has had a roller-coaster of a ride. After Ashwin was snubbed for a spot in India's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia, his absence became one of the biggest talking points on social media. The veteran cricketer, who has found himself in such positions on multiple occasions, opened up about the 'trauma' he and his family have gone through over the years and the 'overthinker' tag that has been given to him.

When it comes to overseas Tests, Ashwin isn't one of the first names on the teamsheets. In the WTC final against Australia, it was Ravindra Jadeja who was preferred by the Indian team for the sole spinner's spot. There's a perception that Ashwin tends to 'overthink' on certain occasions, a mindset that has worked against him multiple times.

In a chat with the Indian Express, Ashwin said that the tag of being an 'overthinker' was created to work against him.

"A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn't have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it's my job. It's my journey. So this is what suits me," he said.

"If somebody is going to tell me, 'you're going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won't be overthinking. Why would I?

It's unfair to actually say somebody's an overthinker because that person's journey is his own. And nobody has a right or business to do that," he further said.

On the 'overthinker' tag, Ashwin said that a lot of things have been said about him whenever the talk of taking up a 'leadership role' has come his way.

"It was created to work against me, right? And as I said, there have been statements that people have made all along when leadership question has come my way, there have been people who are been out there telling, my name is not the first name on the sheet when India tour abroad.

"Whether that name is first on the sheet or not is something I can't control. If I earned it, it's got to be there and that's my belief. As I said, I have no complaints, I have no time to sit back and throw punches or regret or anything. I have no regrets about anyone," he explained.

During the interview, Ashwin also said that his family, especially his father, goes through twice the trauma he does whenever it comes to such affairs.

"The moment, the final finished I put out a tweet because I realised one thing is that I need closure. The moment I get the closure I can move on. There is no time to hang around. I have understood life a lot better now.

"The more I see it, the kind of trauma toll it takes on my family is incredible. My father has a heart problem and other issues. Every single game, every single day, something happens, he will call me. He is stressed. It's very easy for me to go out and play because it is still in my control. For my father, it is not and he goes through double of what I do. So looking at this in hindsight, everybody on the outside is irrelevant," Ashwin explained.