Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is currently representing the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. On Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a picture with Bollywood actor and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta on Twitter and wrote: "my all-time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta." It is important to note that Zinta is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings and she was in attendance for the CPL match between Tallawahs and Kings played at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

my all time favourite from bollywood @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/vwLG0Ga4gE — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

It was Saint Lucia Kings who defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 2 wickets on Wednesday as they chased down the target of 164 with one ball remaining. Chasing the target, Johnson Charles top-scored for the Kings as he played a knock of 62 runs.

Mohammad Amir returned with a spell of 3-25 in four overs. He took the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis and Roshon Primus.

Earlier, Tallawahs posted 163/8 in 20 overs owing to a 62-run knock by Raymon Reifer.

It is important to note that Amir had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, taking 259 wickets across all formats of the game.