The uncertainty around Virat Kohli's Test career ended on Monday as the iconic batter announced his retirement from the longest format of the game with an emotional post on Instagram. When the news started to emerge on social media first, it was also reported that the BCCI had urged Kohli to reconsider his decision. However, Virat decided to call it quits, saying it was the right time for him to bring an end to an illustrious chapter of his career. As the news takes the cricket world by storm, an old interview of Kohli has resurfaced on the internet. In the interview, Kohli can be seen speaking about his ambitions in Test cricket, stating that he wants to reach 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

"I don't keep track of records at all. When I score a century in a match, I find out afterwards that it was the quickest to 10 centuries or something like that. So I only get to know about it after the match. Before the match, my focus is not on things like, 'I have five innings left, and if I score three more centuries, I'll set a record.' I don't think that way. My aim is to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, and that's something I really want to achieve," Kohli said in 'Seedhi Baat' in a 2013 interview.

Kohli, however, ended his Test career 770 runs shy of the milestone of 10,000 Test runs, having suffered a slump in form in recent years, which has also seen his average in the format drop below 50. In fact, it is at the lowest it has been in over a decade.

Kohli managed just 190 runs across five Test matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia, more than half of which came in a single innings when he struck a century in the first Test at Perth.

The batter wanted to reach the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket, as he himself said 12 years ago. But that dream remained unfulfilled.