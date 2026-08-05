Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ask tough questions from the Gautam Gambhir-led team management during the upcoming review meeting. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif highlighted the strange selection calls made during India's recent three-match ODI series against England, including the decision to bench left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav throughout the series. India went on to lose the series 2-1, once again putting pressure on Gambhir and Co.

"I don't know who took the call of not playing Kuldeep at Lord's. The review meeting will happen. The BCCI must raise questions about the selection of the playing XI and ask for the reasons. They must ask why Kuldeep wasn't played when Bumrah, Sundar and Varun weren't there. England won the final game of the series due to Buttler's 40 at the end of the innings, and Kuldeep has gotten the better of him before and has done well in England as well. They must ask for the reason," said Kaif.

Kaif suggested that the decision to bench Kuldeep made no sense at all, considering India's depleted and inexperienced bowling lineup.

"The team management can give the reason of batting depth, which is fine. But in the third game, the team's all-rounder at number eight was injured and ruled out. Even then, Kuldeep wasn't given a chance, which is beyond my understanding, and the team played with all inexperienced bowlers," he added.

Kaif also pointed out that India has no backup for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, which could be a major issue heading into next year's ODI World Cup. He also raised questions over the absence of veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj from the ODI series.

"There is no backup for Bumrah, no backup for Hardik. You don't have quality bowlers like Shami and Bhuvneshwar. I don't know why Siraj is also out when all the new guys are being backed. If Bumrah is not there, you are exposed. The young bowlers will work around him. He pushes rivals back, and those bowling with him benefit. But we are too far behind without him. Injury concerns are a big thing for us that we don't even talk about," said Kaif.

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