Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim grabbed the headlines recently for a bizarre dismissal. During a Test match against New Zealand at home, the wicketkeeper-batter became the victim of a rare dismissal. He used his hands to steer the ball away while standing around the stumps, was dismissed for obstructing the field during an over from New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson. In the process, Rahim became the first player ever from Bangladesh to have been dismissed in the fashion. He joined the rare list of cricketers, including the likes of Mohinder Amarnath, Mohsin Khan, Michael Vaughan, etc. to have been dismissed in the manner.

After the incident, a Bangladesh channel - Ekattor TV - on December 6 accused that the dismissal may have been linked to spot-fixing, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Later the channel removed the news from their digital platform and apologised to Mushfiqur Rahim.

The star player has now served a legal notice to Ekattor TV for defaming him with the report.

Did Mushfiqur Rahim really need to do that? He's been given out for obstructing the field! This one will be talked about for a while...

.

.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/SC7IepKRTh — FanCode (@FanCode) December 6, 2023

Here's what the rulebook says on 'Handling The Ball' dismissal:

Advertisement

Out Handled the ball:(a) Either batsman is out Handled the ball if he wilfully touches the ball while in play with a hand or hands not holding the bat unless he does so with the consent of a fielder. (b) Either batsman is out under this Law if, while the ball is in play, and without the consent of a fielder, he uses his hand or hands not holding the bat to return the ball to any fielder.

Not out Handled the ball: Notwithstanding (a) above, a batsman will not be out under this Law if he handles the ball to avoid injury.

Also to be noted that the bowler doesn't get the credit for the dismissal