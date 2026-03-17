In one of the deadliest airstrikes on Afghanistan by Pakistan early Tuesday, at least 400 people were killed and over 250 injured in Kabul. Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital at about 9 pm local time, destroying large sections of the 2,000-bed facility. The allegations have, however, been denied by Pakistan, which stated that no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Afghanistan cricketers have lashed out at the loss of lives "as a result of Pakistani airstrikes," especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

What Did the Cricketers Say

"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure-either intentionally or by mistake-is a war crime," Rashid Khan wrote on X.

"The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!"

I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi also spoke out after the huge number of casualties was reported.

"Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short."

Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026

What Is the Afghanistan Government Saying

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strike, accusing Pakistan of "targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors."

"The Pakistani military regime has once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, resulting in the death and injury of addicts who were undergoing treatment," he posted on X.

"We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity," he added.

What Is Pakistan's Response

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Pakistani military had "carried out precision airstrikes" targeting military installations in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangarhar.

He said "technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities" at two locations in Kabul were destroyed.

"All targeting has been done with precision only at those infrastructures which are being used by the Afghan Taliban regime to support its multiple terror proxies," he wrote on X.